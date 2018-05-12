Man who threatened congressman gets 3 years - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man who threatened congressman gets 3 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man who left a voicemail message at an Ohio congressman's office mentioning a June shooting at a baseball practice for members of Congress has been sentenced to more than three years in prison.

Judge Michael Watson on Friday sentenced 69-year-old Stanley Hoff to 40 months in prison following Hoff's October guilty plea to threatening to assault and murder a United States official.

Authorities say the voicemail Hoff left last year at the office of Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers mentioned the shooting in Arlington, Virginia, that injured five people, including Republican House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

Defense attorney Alan Pfeuffer said his client deeply regrets leaving the voicemails and causing pain to Stivers' family.

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.