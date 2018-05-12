Man who threatened congressman gets 3 years

Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man who left a voicemail message at an Ohio congressman's office mentioning a June shooting at a baseball practice for members of Congress has been sentenced to more than three years in prison.
Judge Michael Watson on Friday sentenced 69-year-old Stanley Hoff to 40 months in prison following Hoff's October guilty plea to threatening to assault and murder a United States official.
Authorities say the voicemail Hoff left last year at the office of Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers mentioned the shooting in Arlington, Virginia, that injured five people, including Republican House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana.
Defense attorney Alan Pfeuffer said his client deeply regrets leaving the voicemails and causing pain to Stivers' family.