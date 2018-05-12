Large chlorine spill in St. Lucie County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Large chlorine spill in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- St. Lucie Fire Rescue crews are at the scene of a large chlorine spill in St. Lucie County.

The spill was reported just before 2 p.m. and is located south of Okeechobee Road on Gordy Road.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.