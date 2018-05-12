Ex-student files lawsuit against prep school

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former New Hampshire boarding school student says the school violated her civil rights by failing to protect her from sexual assault.

The federal lawsuit was filed Friday and claims officials at St. Paul's School failed to report the sexual assault of a freshmen during the 2012-13 school year.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf a former student now living in Maryland. The student demands a trial and damages.

School board of trustees president Archibald Cox says the allegations are being taken seriously but it's unknown whether they're accurate. He says the school plans to cooperate with police and the state attorney general to investigate the matter.

The school settled a lawsuit in January with a former student who said it failed to protect her from being sexually assaulted.