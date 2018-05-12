Ex-student files lawsuit against prep school

Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former New Hampshire boarding school student says the school violated her civil rights by failing to protect her from sexual assault.
The federal lawsuit was filed Friday and claims officials at St. Paul's School failed to report the sexual assault of a freshmen during the 2012-13 school year.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf a former student now living in Maryland. The student demands a trial and damages.
School board of trustees president Archibald Cox says the allegations are being taken seriously but it's unknown whether they're accurate. He says the school plans to cooperate with police and the state attorney general to investigate the matter.
The school settled a lawsuit in January with a former student who said it failed to protect her from being sexually assaulted.