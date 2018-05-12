Ex-student files lawsuit against prep school - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Ex-student files lawsuit against prep school

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former New Hampshire boarding school student says the school violated her civil rights by failing to protect her from sexual assault.

The federal lawsuit was filed Friday and claims officials at St. Paul's School failed to report the sexual assault of a freshmen during the 2012-13 school year.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf a former student now living in Maryland. The student demands a trial and damages.

School board of trustees president Archibald Cox says the allegations are being taken seriously but it's unknown whether they're accurate. He says the school plans to cooperate with police and the state attorney general to investigate the matter.

The school settled a lawsuit in January with a former student who said it failed to protect her from being sexually assaulted.

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.