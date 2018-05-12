Son kills father, then shoots himself, BSO says

Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
WESTON, Fla. -- Homicide detectives with the Broward County Sheriff's Office are investigating an attempted murder-suicide that left a father dead and his son hospitalized.
Officials received a call at approximately 8:40 a.m. on Saturday regarding a shooting at 3204 Islewood Avenue.
When Broward County SWAT made entry they found 67-year-old Asher Azulay dead inside the home and his son, 43-year-old Rafael Azulay, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Rafael Azulay was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where he remains hospitalized.
Anyone with information about this case should contact BSO Homicide Detective John Curcio at 954-321-4200. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Broward Crime Stoppers by calling 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.