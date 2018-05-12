Son kills father, then shoots himself, BSO says - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Son kills father, then shoots himself, BSO says

WESTON, Fla. -- Homicide detectives with the Broward County Sheriff's Office are investigating an attempted murder-suicide that left a father dead and his son hospitalized.

Officials received a call at approximately 8:40 a.m. on Saturday regarding a shooting at 3204 Islewood Avenue.

When Broward County SWAT made entry they found 67-year-old Asher Azulay dead inside the home and his son, 43-year-old Rafael Azulay, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Rafael Azulay was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where he remains hospitalized.

Anyone with information about this case should contact BSO Homicide Detective John Curcio at 954-321-4200.  Anonymous tips can also be provided to Broward Crime Stoppers by calling 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.