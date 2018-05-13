Fatal crash involves 4 vehicles Sunday morning - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fatal crash involves 4 vehicles Sunday morning

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- West Palm Beach police are investigating a fatal accident involving four cars at Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and Dixie Highway.

Police say motorists should avoid the following closed intersections: 11th Street and Dixie Highway, Olive Avenue and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, Dixie Highway and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, 13th Street and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, and Madeira and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.