NHC watching area in gulf for development

The National Hurricane Center has given the area in the Gulf a 30% chance for sub-tropical or tropical development within 2 days, and a 40% chance in the next 5 days.  

Models have the low drifting north and westward up toward the western panhandle this week.

Regardless of development or not, our forecast is unchanged with bountiful rainfall each day this week which could lead to flooding in some areas.

 

