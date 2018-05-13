Zachary Cruz moves to Virginia for a fresh start - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Zachary Cruz moves to Virginia for a fresh start

Zachary Cruz left a dog boarding facility in Greenacres Sunday with Coby in his arms.  One of two family dogs he plans to take to his new home in Virginia.

Back on Valentines Day, Cruz's adopted brother Nikolas killed 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. 

 

"A lot of things I wish I would have done to prevent it.  Wish I could have stopped him somehow," said Cruz.

Zachary said he and his brother fought a lot when they were younger though their relationship improved as they grew.

 "I felt I was too hard on him at times.  He was a fragile person. Mom was always there for him," added Cruz.

A judge on Friday gave Zachary Cruz permission to move from South Florida.  He was on probation after a March arrest for trespassing at Stoneman Douglas.

Cruz is being helped by the legal rights group Nexus Services. He'll get counseling, and a job as a maintenance technician.

 "I think getting him to a new place where he can come out of the shadow of his brothers heinous act and get an opportunity is really important," said Mike Donovan with Nexus.

"I just want to end bullying, it's just dumb.  Everyone deserves to fit in," said Zachary Cruz.

As for his plans in Virginia, Cruz said we wants to finish high school, start that anti-bullying campaign, and live his life.

