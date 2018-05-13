Neighbors holding fundraiser for stabbing victim

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

One day after West Palm Beach police announced the arrest of the Flagler Bridge stabbing suspect neighbors in Old Northwood Historic District are saying they're relieved.

Inside the neighborhood clubhouse you'll find a few neighbors looking to help one of their own.

"We're all about community," Matt Chambers said.

In April, one of their fellow neighbors was violently attacked while riding a bicycle along Flagler drive and Okeechobee Boulevard.

"I know we had problems but I didn't think it was that bad," Gerald Shields said.

Shortly after the incident Suzanne spoke with WPTV. She told us a man pushed her off of her bicycle under the Flagler Bridge and stabbed her in the chest.

The man was on the run for more than a month. Then Saturday evening West Palm Beach police announced they found the suspect through DNA evidence and a warrant was issued for 22-year-old D'Antoine Jackson.

"I immediately sent a note to the police department and said hey I want to be in first appearance court and stand with Suzanne to make sure she has some support," Chambers said.

His support doesn't end there Chambers along with Shields have planned a dinner to raise money for Suzanne's medical expenses.

"It makes the people in the neighborhood feel like they're doing something to help somebody," Shields said.

The event will be held at the Old Northwood Historic District clubhouse and will include a night of socializing and an Italian dinner.

"I think if we really fill the clubhouse next week and the streets outside the club house to let her know that people care," Chambers said. "It's one thing to write a check, but to come physically to an event to show her that you care is going to make all the difference for her."

Shields says he will be selling tickets until Thursday. The event is scheduled for Saturday. More information is available on their neighborhood's Facebook page.