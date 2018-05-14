Strong storms cause damage in The Acreage - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Strong storms cause damage in The Acreage

A strong storm moved over The Acreage early Monday morning, prompting a tornado warning that expired at 6:30 a.m. 

Chopper 5 flew over Key Lime Boulevard and Pratt Whitney Boulevard in the Acreage around 6:40 a.m. and spotted multiple buildings damaged, downed trees, a trailer on its side and awnings twisted from the storm. 

Resident Rosa Madrigal said she woke up this morning and "felt the need to pray and that’s exactly what I did."

Madrigal said she heard a loud roaring as the storm passed over her home, forcing she and her family to take cover in a closet. 

After the storm passed, she said her patio furniture was tossed around but her home wasn't damaged.

Madrigal said it felt like the east side of her home was moving as the storm hit. 

It's unclear if there was a confirmed tornado.

No injuries have been reported.

