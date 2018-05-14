Strong storms cause damage in The Acreage

Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
A strong storm moved over The Acreage early Monday morning, prompting a tornado warning that expired at 6:30 a.m.
Chopper 5 flew over Key Lime Boulevard and Pratt Whitney Boulevard in the Acreage around 6:40 a.m. and spotted multiple buildings damaged, downed trees, a trailer on its side and awnings twisted from the storm.
Resident Rosa Madrigal said she woke up this morning and "felt the need to pray and that’s exactly what I did."
Madrigal said she heard a loud roaring as the storm passed over her home, forcing she and her family to take cover in a closet.
After the storm passed, she said her patio furniture was tossed around but her home wasn't damaged.