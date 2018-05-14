Brightline quiet zones to begin in West Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Brightline quiet zones to begin in West Palm

Residents living along the Brightline track in West Palm Beach welcome the new quiet zones that take effect Monday night. 

The quiet zones have been talked about since Brightline first opened. However, it was delayed due to several factors.

On Monday night at 11:59 p.m. the quiet zones will go into effect for 15th Street to the southern city limits. 

PREVIOUS ARTICLES:  Quiet zones set to launchBrightline delays work on quiet zones

West Palm Beach Mayor Jeri Muoio said the change is being made to improve the quality of life for residents. Part of the change includes adding "no train horn" signs along the route.

Muoio said it's important for residents and visitors to make smart decisions near railroad tracks and crossings. 

Brightline trains travel through 27 crossings in West Palm Beach. According to Brightline and West Palm Beach city leaders, trains will still be able to sound their horns in an emergency at passenger stations and rail yards. 

Brightline said it's the responsibility of the city not the railroad to implement the quiet zones. There are five other cities in Palm Beach County that hope to do so including: Lake Worth, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Boca Raton and Lantana. 

It's unclear when exactly those cities expect to implement the quiet zone.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.