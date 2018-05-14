Brightline quiet zones to begin in West Palm

Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT
Friday, May 18 2018 10:51 PM EDT2018-05-19 02:51:06 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
West Palm Beach Mayor Jeri Muoio said the change is being made to improve the quality of life for residents. Part of the change includes adding "no train horn" signs along the route.
Muoio said it's important for residents and visitors to make smart decisions near railroad tracks and crossings.
Brightline trains travel through 27 crossings in West Palm Beach. According to Brightline and West Palm Beach city leaders, trains will still be able to sound their horns in an emergency at passenger stations and rail yards.
Brightline said it's the responsibility of the city not the railroad to implement the quiet zones. There are five other cities in Palm Beach County that hope to do so including: Lake Worth, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Boca Raton and Lantana.
It's unclear when exactly those cities expect to implement the quiet zone.