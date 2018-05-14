Attempt to locate missing Indian River Co. man - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Attempt to locate missing Indian River Co. man

An Indian River County man disappeared Sunday night and deputies are asking for help trying to locate him.

The sheriff's office says Nicholas Nassan was last seen around 11 p.m. in the 300 block of 10th Court.

His vehicle was found at South Beach at 6:30 a.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Public Safety Dispatch at (772) 978-6240 in reference to case #18-81913.

