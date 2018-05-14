Possible tornado causes damage in The Acreage

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

A strong storm moved over The Acreage early Monday morning, prompting a tornado warning that expired at 6:30 a.m.

Chopper 5 flew over Key Lime Boulevard and Pratt Whitney Road in the Acreage around 6:40 a.m. and spotted multiple buildings damaged, downed trees, a trailer on its side and awnings twisted from the storm.

Other damage was reported along 74th Street North at Seminole Pratt Whitney Road.

Resident Rosa Madrigal said she woke up this morning and "felt the need to pray and that’s exactly what I did."

Madrigal said she heard a loud roar as the storm passed over her home, forcing she and her family to take cover in a closet.

She said it felt like the east side of her home was moving as the storm hit.

After the storm passed, Madrigal said her patio furniture was tossed around but her home wasn't damaged.

Utility crews are at the scene working to repair damaged power lines.

It's unclear if there was a confirmed tornado.

No injuries have been reported.