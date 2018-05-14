Passenger dies in Belle Glade collision - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Passenger dies in Belle Glade collision

A 23-year-old woman died after being ejected from a car following a collision in Belle Glade Saturday afternon, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Tomesha Lane, of Clewiston,  was in a Chevrolet Malibu when a Ram truck struck the passenger side of the car as it entered the intersection of West Canal Street N and NW 16th Street, the sheriff's office said.

Lane was in a rear seat and was ejected.

Lane was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center where she died from her injuries, a traffic report states.

The driver and another passenger in the Malibu received minor injuries.

 

