Passenger dies in Belle Glade collision

Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT
Friday, May 18 2018 10:51 PM EDT2018-05-19 02:51:06 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
A 23-year-old woman died after being ejected from a car following a collision in Belle Glade Saturday afternon, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Tomesha Lane, of Clewiston, was in a Chevrolet Malibu when a Ram truck struck the passenger side of the car as it entered the intersection of West Canal Street N and NW 16th Street, the sheriff's office said.
Lane was in a rear seat and was ejected.
Lane was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center where she died from her injuries, a traffic report states.
The driver and another passenger in the Malibu received minor injuries.