Hot Ticket: Sunday on the Waterfront in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach, Fla.- Sunday on the Waterfront is a monthly concert series located at the Meyer Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach from 4-7 p.m. Listen to the hottest acts around featuring popular regional performers and national recording artists against a spectacular waterfront backdrop.

Bring your blankets and lawn chairs, kick off your flip flops, grab a drink and sway to the tunes on the West Palm Beach Waterfront. This Sunday's performer is “California Gwen” (Tribute to Katy Perry/Gwen Stefani, No Doubt)

“Hollaback Girl” and “California Gurl” will converge when the band California Gwen takes over the Meyer Amphitheater’s stage. The hybrid tribute show comes complete with signature costumes and replica performances of some of Katy Perry’s and Gwen Stefani’s most memorable shows. The concert will surely delight both Stefani and Perry fans.

More information here, or follow the City of West Palm Beach on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

FOX 29's Hot Ticket is sponsored by The Florida Lottery