Friday night West Palm shooting victim ID'd - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Friday night West Palm shooting victim ID'd

UPDATE: Police have identified the victim as 22-year-old Victor Joseph.

EARLIER:

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- West Palm Beach police responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired at approximately 11:05 Friday night.

Officers responded to the 400 block of 8th Street and found a black male lying on the sidewalk, deceased from gunshot wounds.

Police say no suspect information or motive is known at this time.

If you have information regarding this crime, contact Detective D. MacCarthy at 561-822-1666 or Detective A. Sam at 561-822-1675 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-8477.

