Rash of smash-and-grab car burglaries - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Rash of smash-and-grab car burglaries

picture by PSLPD picture by PSLPD

Port St. Lucie police are reminding drivers to remove anything of value in their car to minimize the chances of a break-in.

Police say seven vehicles were burglarized over a recent two-week span.

The smash and grab thieves targeted cars in public lots throughout the city.

Among the items taken were purses, headphones and a smartphone.

 
Locations of the burglaries:

10501 S US #1 (Applebee's), 4/24/18 between 4 pm- 7:30 pm, smashed window purse stolen.

1367 NW St. Lucie West Blvd (LA Fitness), 4/30/18 between 7 pm-9:13 pm Two cars smashed windows headphone, GPS, Radio, and book stolen.

1367 NW St. Lucie West Blvd (LA Fitness), 5/8/18 between 9:35 am-11:32 am, smashed window purse and iPhone stolen

250 NW Peacock Blvd (Gold's Gym), 5/8/18 between 6p m-7 pm, Two cars smashed windows purses and headphones stolen.

700 SW Carmelite Street (Swan Park), 5/8/19 between 6 pm-8:50 pm, smashed window two purses stolen.

Police think the suspects were driving a black Nissan Juke.

If you have any information about the crimes please call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5001, Detective Chris Capozzi (772) 873-5230, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273 TIPS.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.