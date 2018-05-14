System in the Gulf of Mexico has 10% chance for development thro - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

System in the Gulf of Mexico has 10% chance for development through 5 days

The National Hurricane Center has given the area in the Gulf of Mexico a 10 percent chance for sub-tropical or tropical development over the next 48 hours.

A tropical or subtropical storm is not completely out of the question as this low moves north, however, it has not shown signs of increased organization during the past 24 hours, according to the NHC.

Regardless, South Florida's forecast for heavy rainfall remains the same.

