LiShell Jacobs charged with attempted murder

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The woman the Florida Highway Patrol says intentionally hit her girlfriend with her car is now charged with attempted first-degree murder.

LiShell Jacobs’s attorney entered a not guilty plea on her behalf in Palm Beach County Monday morning. FHP arrested Jacobs last month, accusing her of hitting her girlfriend, Ericka Edwards, with her car and dragging her under it on the Interstate 95 southbound exit ramp on April 17 around 11:30 p.m.

Prosecutors officially charged Jacobs with attempted first-degree murder, driving without a license or while her license was suspended, and leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury.

Jacobs was not in court Monday because she was in the hospital, court records show. Jacobs was about seven months pregnant at the time of her arrest in April.

A witness told investigators she saw Jacobs hit Edwards with her car after Edwards got out of the car.

Jacobs said she struck Edwards and panicked when Edwards screamed, according to an FHP report. She said at the time she was picking up Edwards from the Palm Beach International Airport.

Ericka's sister, Dominique Edwards, said the victim was coming home from taping an episode of "The Jerry Springer Show.”

She told WPTV Monday that Ericka is recovering and is doing better. She is still in the hospital and is finally talking.

The judge revoked Jacobs's previously set $105,000 bond because of the added attempted murder charge. She is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.