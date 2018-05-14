LiShell Jacobs charged with attempted murder - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

LiShell Jacobs charged with attempted murder

picture by PBSO picture by PBSO

The woman the Florida Highway Patrol says intentionally hit her girlfriend with her car is now charged with attempted first-degree murder. 

LiShell Jacobs’s attorney entered a not guilty plea on her behalf in Palm Beach County Monday morning. FHP arrested Jacobs last month, accusing her of hitting her girlfriend, Ericka Edwards, with her car and dragging her under it on the Interstate 95 southbound exit ramp on April 17 around 11:30 p.m. 

Prosecutors officially charged Jacobs with attempted first-degree murder, driving without a license or while her license was suspended, and leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury. 

Jacobs was not in court Monday because she was in the hospital, court records show. Jacobs was about seven months pregnant at the time of her arrest in April. 

A witness told investigators she saw Jacobs hit Edwards with her car after Edwards got out of the car.

Jacobs said she struck Edwards and panicked when Edwards screamed, according to an FHP report. She said at the time she was picking up Edwards from the Palm Beach International Airport. 

Ericka's sister, Dominique Edwards, said the victim was coming home from taping an episode of "The Jerry Springer Show.”

She told WPTV Monday that Ericka is recovering and is doing better. She is still in the hospital and is finally talking.

The judge revoked Jacobs's previously set $105,000 bond because of the added attempted murder charge. She is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail.

