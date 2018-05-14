PBSO locates missing man - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO locates missing man

UPDATE: PBSO says Richard Moody was located.

EARLIER:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate Richard Moody who was last seen at a friend’s home in Kings Point in suburban Delray Beach. 

He was driving a 2009 black four-door GTI Volkswagen.

If you see him please call PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

