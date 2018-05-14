Man gets 7 years for Palm Beach burglaries - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man gets 7 years for Palm Beach burglaries

The man behind a burglary spree targeting designer bags on Palm Beach last year will serve seven years in prison.

Renald Louis pleaded guilty on May 11 to committing five smash-and-grab burglaries on the island. He was sentenced to seven years in prison under a plea deal, with credit for the time he's spent in jail.

Surveillance video captured Louis on Nov. 8 inside the Louis Vuitton store smashing a display case and stealing handbags worth nearly $15,000, according to court records. 

Police discovered a listing on the app “Offer Up” with handbags similar to the ones stolen under an account registered to Louis. 

Evidence linked Louis to three other burglaries in October and November, including a jewelry store where $11,500 worth of jewelry was stolen.

Louis was accused of smashing the front door of the Only Authentics shop and sealing five Chanel handbags worth more than $20,000 on Nov. 28.

Police finally caught up to Louis later that night when the alarm sounded as Louis tried smashing the glass front door to the Gucci store on Worth Ave. Investigators said they found the five Chanel handbags inside a backpack he was carrying.

As part of Louis’ plea deal, he is ordered to pay restitution to his victims.

