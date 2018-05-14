New memorial for fallen deputies unveiled - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

New memorial for fallen deputies unveiled

It may have been more than 30 years ago, but Carolyn Holerger doesn’t forget.

The daughter-in-law of former St. Lucie County Sgt. Harold Holerger was at the annual Peace Officers Memorial Day service Monday.  Holerger's family was full of public servants.

“Being able to be part of the foundation of the community," said Holerger.

A brief break in the weather allowed a wreath to be placed in front of the Sheriff’s Office on Midway Road. The building was named after former Master Deputy Steve Roberts, who died in 1999.

Nine members of the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office have died in the line of duty.  Captain Charlie Scavuzzo was the latest.  He suffered a heart attack after Hurricane Irma in 2017.  Monday, Scavuzzo and the others were featured on a new memorial wall unveiled inside headquarters.

We’ll always honor them and recognize the dangers they face each and every day," said Sheriff Ken Mascara.

Carolyn Holerger said having the memorial inside protects their memories, as they once protected the community.

“It’s beautiful the way it’s presented and it’s secure," said Holerger.

