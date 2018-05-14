New memorial for fallen deputies unveiled

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

It may have been more than 30 years ago, but Carolyn Holerger doesn’t forget.

The daughter-in-law of former St. Lucie County Sgt. Harold Holerger was at the annual Peace Officers Memorial Day service Monday. Holerger's family was full of public servants.

“Being able to be part of the foundation of the community," said Holerger.

A brief break in the weather allowed a wreath to be placed in front of the Sheriff’s Office on Midway Road. The building was named after former Master Deputy Steve Roberts, who died in 1999.

Nine members of the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office have died in the line of duty. Captain Charlie Scavuzzo was the latest. He suffered a heart attack after Hurricane Irma in 2017. Monday, Scavuzzo and the others were featured on a new memorial wall unveiled inside headquarters.

We’ll always honor them and recognize the dangers they face each and every day," said Sheriff Ken Mascara.

Carolyn Holerger said having the memorial inside protects their memories, as they once protected the community.

“It’s beautiful the way it’s presented and it’s secure," said Holerger.

Remembering the fallen men and women of law enforcement at @stluciesheriff office. pic.twitter.com/83SVfh3RZC — Jon Shainman (@JonShainman) May 14, 2018

