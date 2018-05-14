NWS: Tornado touches down in NW Martin County

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

INDIANTOWN, Fla. - Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down in Indiantown.

The tornado damaged at least one home and a barn, snapped trees and scattered debris.

Bo Nance’s barn was badly damaged.

He watched the tornado tear through the property.

“Stepped on the front porch, looked at what was going on. I looked north and saw the tornado had just gone through,” Nance said.

While riding around his five-acre property, he showed us where the wind slammed metal roofing into the ground, even weaved 24-foot sheets of metal from his roof through an oak tree.

“A lot to clean up and a lot to fix,” Nance said.

The winds also picked up the cab of a truck and lifted it about 100 yards away.

His neighbor’s home was also damaged on the roof. Their pool was filled with debris, and trees snapped in their yard.

Nance is grateful everything sentimental to him is still standing.

“I built this barn 25 years ago. It’s been used for a lot of things. In fact, I got married in it.”

He’s most grateful his family and neighbors are safe.

“You’re just glad nobody’s hurt.”

