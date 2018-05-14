Delray missing woman's family get to see her daughter on video call, sister says baby blew kisses

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - With the help of Isabella Hellmann's family attorney and Lewis Bennett's public defender, Hellmann's parents and her sisters were able to see the couple's daughter on a video call for the first time since Bennett took the child to England almost a year ago.

On Tuesday it will be one year since Hellmann disappeared from her husband, Lewis Bennett's, catamaran off the coast of the Bahamas.

Hellmann's sister Dayana Rodriguez has said that for a long time Bennett's family would only send pictures of Emelia, but would not allow the family to talk to her or visit her in the United Kingdom.

On Thursday, Hellmann's family was able to see the almost two-year-old through a video call that lasted about 15 minutes, according to the family's attorney Mitch Kitroser.

Dayana said at first Emelia was serious, but then started to blow kisses at her grandmother Amparo, Isabella's mother. Dayana said it's been painful to not see her niece for this long while also missing her sister.

Bennett took the child out of the country two weeks after his wife went missing.

Kitroser facilitated the video call through Bennett's sister, Claire.

"This is really one of those horrible situations, but think about what these two families were able to accomplish," said Kitroser, speaking about the situation both families are put in while the criminal case is pending against Bennett.

Bennett is charged with Hellmann's murder and is awaiting trial.

Kitroser says he is hoping to work with the Bennett family so that Hellmann's family can visit the baby in England.

