Tornado touches down in Indiantown - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tornado touches down in Indiantown

Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Indiantown.

The tornado damaged at least one home and a barn, snapped trees and scattered debris.

Bo Nance’s barn was badly damaged.

He watched the tornado tear through the property.

“Stepped on the front porch, looked at what was going on. I looked north and saw the tornado had just gone through,” Nance said.

While riding around his 5-acre property, he showed us where the wind slammed metal roofing into the ground, even weaved 24-foot sheets of metal from his roof through an oak tree.

“A lot to clean up and a lot to fix,” Nance said.

The winds also picked up the cab of a truck and lifted it about 100 yards away.

His neighbor’s home was also damaged on the roof. Their pool was filled with debris, and trees snapped in their yard.

Nance is grateful everything sentimental to him is still standing.

“I built this barn 25-years ago. It’s been used for a lot of things. In fact, I got married in it.”

He’s most grateful his family and neighbors are safe.

“You’re just glad nobody’s hurt.”

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.