Boynton Beach man loses 225 pounds and counting

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Every push. Every pull. Every stride, 25-year-old Alejandro Porro has been running from his old, 480-pound self.

The day after he weighed nearly a quarter ton he started over.

“Just woke up and threw everything out of the fridge all my junk food, soda, everything and just started hitting the local gym in my neighborhood,” the Boynton Beach man said.

That was in April last year. Today, he weighs about 255 pounds. How? Old fashioned diet and exercise.

“I’m 25, I’m married and I don’t have kids yet and I plan to have kids so I want to be as healthy as I can be,” Alejandro said.

He documents his journey on Instagram, where he inspires his nearly 5,000 followers under the name @Porro92.

“I didn’t think it would take off like this at all,” he said.

On Sunday nights he spends about an hour meal prepping. He eats a high protein, low sodium diet, between 1,700 and 1,900 calories a day

He comes to the Boynton Beach Planet Fitness at least six days a week, with his wife Megan Dickie.

“Seeing him do it makes me want to do it,” she said.

She started going hardcore like him four months ago. She’s down 40 pounds.

“(At the gym) I definitely push him a lot more and on the diet side he pushes me a lot more,” she said.

“Everyday it’s part of the routine and we’ve grown to love it. Just part of our lifestyle,” he said.

He’s down from a waist size 60 to 38. They used to spend upwards of $500 a month, now it’s down to about $150 on food.

He has never been on an airplane before, partly because of the embarrassment of sharing a seat with someone. But he’s making plans for a trip later this year to see family in California.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.