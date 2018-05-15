21-Year-old man fatally shot in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

21-Year-old man fatally shot in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police said a 21-year-old man was fatally shot Monday night in the north end of the city. 

Sgt. David Lefont said the victim, identified as John Courtney III, was shot to death at 11 p.m. at 2107 North Tamarind Ave.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime stoppers 800-458-TIPS.  

