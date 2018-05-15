17-year-old girl caught with 80 grams of crack cocaine in her dr - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

17-year-old girl caught with 80 grams of crack cocaine in her dress

picture by INDIAN RIVER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE picture by INDIAN RIVER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. - A weekend traffic stop, prompted by a driver not wearing a seat belt, has resulted in a 17-year-old girl facing drug charges in Indian River County.

According to the sheriff's office, during the traffic stop the deputy said there was a strong odor of marijuana and the occupants admitted smoking in the vehicle.  

When they searched the vehicle, they found 100 Xanax pills concealed in a wallet. At the Indian River County Jail, 80 grams of crack cocaine were located in the girl's dress.

The sheriff's office did not release any other details about the case. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.