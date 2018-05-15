Amber Alert issued for missing Titusville girl - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Amber Alert issued for missing Titusville girl

TITUSVILLE, Fla. -- A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for an unknown girl who was last seen being pulled into a vehicle in Titusville.

The unidentified 15-year-old girl was last seen around 7:30-8:30 a.m. today in the area of the 1600 block of Barna Avenue in Titusville. She was wearing a green shirt and khaki pants.

She is described as black with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5' 5" tall. She has dreads in her hair with one white stripe.

She was last seen being pulled into a vehicle by an unknown dark-skinned person. The vehicle is a Mazda or Nissan style charcoal SUV with an unknown tag number. There is an exterior tire on the back of the vehicle.

If you spot this individual, contact Titusville police at 321-264-7800.
 

