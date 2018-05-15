Amber Alert issued for missing Titusville girl

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. -- A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for an unknown girl who was last seen being pulled into a vehicle in Titusville.

The unidentified 15-year-old girl was last seen around 7:30-8:30 a.m. today in the area of the 1600 block of Barna Avenue in Titusville. She was wearing a green shirt and khaki pants.

She is described as black with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5' 5" tall. She has dreads in her hair with one white stripe.

She was last seen being pulled into a vehicle by an unknown dark-skinned person. The vehicle is a Mazda or Nissan style charcoal SUV with an unknown tag number. There is an exterior tire on the back of the vehicle.

If you spot this individual, contact Titusville police at 321-264-7800.

