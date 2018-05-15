Toddler who was pulled from suburban West Palm Beach lake identified

Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 9:25 AM EDT 2018-05-18 13:25:33 GMT Updated: Saturday, May 19 2018 1:03 AM EDT 2018-05-19 05:03:00 GMT
The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.
Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 1:39 PM EDT 2018-05-18 17:39:36 GMT Updated: Saturday, May 19 2018 12:48 AM EDT 2018-05-19 04:48:19 GMT
A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.
Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT 2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT Updated: Friday, May 18 2018 10:51 PM EDT 2018-05-19 02:51:06 GMT

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.
Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.
Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 5:12 AM EDT 2018-05-18 09:12:01 GMT Updated: Friday, May 18 2018 8:25 AM EDT 2018-05-18 12:25:04 GMT
"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.
SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a toddler pulled from a suburban West Palm Beach lake has died at a local hospital.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said first-arriving crews were told a child had gone missing near a lake on Quail Lake Drive in the Westgate area.
Divers were deployed near the location where the toddler was last spotted and begin to search.
Crews rescued the child from the lake and took the victim to an area hospital.
However, PBSO said in a written statement at 12:46 p.m. the toddler did not survive.
The child was identified as 4-year-old Wedson Paul.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.