Toddler who was pulled from suburban West Palm Beach lake identi - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Toddler who was pulled from suburban West Palm Beach lake identified

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a toddler pulled from a suburban West Palm Beach lake has died at a local hospital.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said first-arriving crews were told a child had gone missing near a lake on Quail Lake Drive in the Westgate area.

Divers were deployed near the location where the toddler was last spotted and begin to search.

Crews rescued the child from the lake and took the victim to an area hospital.

However, PBSO said in a written statement at 12:46 p.m. the toddler did not survive.

The child was identified as 4-year-old Wedson Paul.

