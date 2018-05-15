Police K9 memorial ceremony held in Stuart

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

STUART, Fla-- The Stuart Police Department held its annual Martin County Law Enforcement Officer's Memorial Service Tuesday afternoon. During this year's event the department unveiled its new K9 memorial.

"I'm extremely proud and honored of my husband and of the K9 Benny who served, and all the law enforcement officers that serve our community," said Stuart resident Tiffany Reddick.

Reddick's husband was Benny's partner on the police force. The two worked together for several years before Benny had to be put down due to old age.

Reddick's entire family attended Tuesday's event to honor their family member, partner and friend.

“He was the best dog I ever had, the best dog anyone could ever wish for. I know that he always looked out for my dad and you know they had a special bond,” said Meghan Reddick.

The ceremony also honored 12 men, women and K9s from around the state that died in the line of duty in 2017.

“The reminder that this person went to work and unfortunately didn’t come home that day, that’s a scary thought for all of us here,” said Stuart police officer David Duran.

Duran said he was also concerned by the statistic that Florida currently leads the nation in officer deaths for 2018. He along with others in attendance said they hope the climate changes soon towards police, and until then they will honor their fallen brothers and sisters the best they can.

"I think that we all need to be on the same page. I think if people remember that everybody in law enforcement is there to protect and to serve and that they are not our enemies, I think we might be able to change the mindset of people," said Tiffany Reddick.

