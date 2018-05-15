Boynton Beach Playhouse looking for new space

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fl. - The Boynton Beach Playhouse has until the end of the month to move out of their current location, and they have no where to go.

They have been at their current space across from the city library for the past six years, and were in hopes of moving into the new Historic High School with the new Town Square project.

The Managing Artistic Director Peter Pagliaro said they are hoping to find another donated space.

Pagliaro has directed the playhouse for 26 years while it has moved around the county.

“Now it is all ending, we thought we were going to stick around but it just isn’t working out,” he said.

Volunteer Wendy Stephans said the playhouse is a place of memories and is she sad to see if may close forever.

“A lot of people have put in a lot of hours, a lot of sweat, a lot of tears to put on productions here,” she said.

The group has until the 31st to clear everything out and they hope to find something before next September when their usual season starts for production.

Pagliaro said they only need about 1500 sq. ft. and are able to fix it up themselves. They are even willing to leave Boynton Beach.

