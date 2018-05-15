Austin Harrouff's attorneys requesting more case material be turned over

Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Austin Harrouff was back in court Tuesday. Lawyers for the so called “face biting killer” asked a judge to force prosecutors to turn over what they believe could be important evidence.
Harrouff himself was in court sitting beside his three attorneys. They argued they needed everything from text messages to emails to notes from the various agencies involved in the case, saying the state still has not turned over that information.
Harrouff’s team especially wants observation notes and correspondences from the deputies who watched over Harrouff in the hospital before the state officially charged him with the killings of a Martin County couple and the attack on a Good Samaritan who tried to step in.
The notes could come in handy given Harrouff’s attorneys have filed notice that they intend to rely on the insanity defense.
The state agreed to ask the law enforcement agencies involved to turn over the electronic data in question.
