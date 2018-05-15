Austin Harrouff's attorneys requesting more case material be turned over

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Austin Harrouff was back in court Tuesday. Lawyers for the so called “face biting killer” asked a judge to force prosecutors to turn over what they believe could be important evidence.

Harrouff himself was in court sitting beside his three attorneys. They argued they needed everything from text messages to emails to notes from the various agencies involved in the case, saying the state still has not turned over that information.

Harrouff’s team especially wants observation notes and correspondences from the deputies

who watched over Harrouff in the hospital before the state officially charged him with the killings of a Martin County couple and the attack on a Good Samaritan who tried to step in.



The notes could come in handy given Harrouff’s attorneys have filed notice that they intend to rely on the insanity defense.



The state agreed to ask the law enforcement agencies involved to turn over the electronic data in question.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.