Murder defendant gave jurors' names in jail call

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge delivered what he called a "bombshell" after a jury convicted a man of murder. He said the defendant had called his brother from jail and given him the names of the six jurors and two prosecutors.

The SunSentinel reports defendant Tavaress Alexander Wilson told his brother in the call: "the jurors need to pray on it." Wilson's lawyers said it was done for religious reasons.

Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Jeffrey Colbath told jurors Tuesday that while it's "unsettling," there's no reason for them to be scared. Detectives found no evidence of an actual threat against the four men and two women on the jury.

The judge said he felt obligated to tell jurors.

Wison faces up to life in prison. He will be sentenced later.

