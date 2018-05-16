Murder defendant gave jurors' names in jail call

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge delivered what he called a "bombshell" after a jury convicted a man of murder. He said the defendant had called his brother from jail and given him the names of the six jurors and two prosecutors.

The SunSentinel reports defendant Tavaress Alexander Wilson told his brother in the call: "the jurors need to pray on it." Wilson's lawyers said it was done for religious reasons.

Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Jeffrey Colbath told jurors Tuesday that while it's "unsettling," there's no reason for them to be scared. Detectives found no evidence of an actual threat against the four men and two women on the jury.

The judge said he felt obligated to tell jurors.

Wison faces up to life in prison. He will be sentenced later.

