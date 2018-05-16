Gov. Rick Scott speaks at hurricane conference - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gov. Rick Scott speaks at hurricane conference

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott was in West Palm Beach on Wednesday to speak at the 32nd annual Governor's Hurricane Conference.          

Scott took the stage at the Palm Beach County Convention Center shortly after 9 a.m. and spoke for about four minutes.

The week-long conference is held each year to ensure emergency managers and first responders are prepared for the upcoming hurricane season.

This year's theme is "Readiness is Everyone's Job" emphasizing new methods to prepare residents for a storm.

Emergency managers, first responders and medical professionals from across the country are attending the conference in Palm Beach County to brainstorm, discuss and train for a weather emergency. 

The Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30.       

  

