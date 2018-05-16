Gov. Rick Scott speaks at hurricane conference

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington.

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott was in West Palm Beach on Wednesday to speak at the 32nd annual Governor's Hurricane Conference.

Scott took the stage at the Palm Beach County Convention Center shortly after 9 a.m. and spoke for about four minutes.

The week-long conference is held each year to ensure emergency managers and first responders are prepared for the upcoming hurricane season.

This year's theme is "Readiness is Everyone's Job" emphasizing new methods to prepare residents for a storm.

Emergency managers, first responders and medical professionals from across the country are attending the conference in Palm Beach County to brainstorm, discuss and train for a weather emergency.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30.

