Hamilton cast performs for George H.W. Bush in his office

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
HOUSTON (AP) — Former President George H.W. Bush says "history never sounded so powerful."
The touring company of the Tony-winning musical "Hamilton" gave the Republican a special performance in his Houston office on Tuesday.
A complete joy to welcome the “HamFam” — the cast and crew of @HamiltonMusical — to our Houston office for a special performance I will never forget. History never sounded so powerful. pic.twitter.com/dL224SkMKn
Bush tweeted it was a "complete joy to welcome the 'HamFam.'" The 93-year-old says he'll never forget it.
"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted it was an honor.
The 41st U.S. president was released from a hospital earlier this month after contracting an infection. Bush was admitted to the hospital on April 22, one day after the funeral for his 92-year-old wife, Barbara.