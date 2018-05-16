Hamilton cast performs for George H.W. Bush in his office - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Hamilton cast performs for George H.W. Bush in his office

HOUSTON (AP) — Former President George H.W. Bush says "history never sounded so powerful."

The touring company of the Tony-winning musical "Hamilton" gave the Republican a special performance in his Houston office on Tuesday.

Bush tweeted it was a "complete joy to welcome the 'HamFam.'" The 93-year-old says he'll never forget it.

"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted it was an honor.

The 41st U.S. president was released from a hospital earlier this month after contracting an infection. Bush was admitted to the hospital on April 22, one day after the funeral for his 92-year-old wife, Barbara.

