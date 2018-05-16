Man arrested for vandalizing church

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the recent vandalism of a Port St. Lucie church.

Detectives received information from the public that Christopher Joseph Trout is the person seen on surveillance video smashing cameras at the New Jerusalem Church of God building.

Detectives located Trout's car along with the Ohio State T-shirt and the tire iron believed to have been used in the crime.

Police later located Trout, who attempted to alter his appearance by shaving his beard.

He was arrested and booked into the St. Lucie County Jail. He is charged with Felony Criminal Mischief to a Church/Synagogue/Mosque or Religious Article.

