Man arrested for vandalizing church - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man arrested for vandalizing church

picture by ST. LUCIE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE picture by ST. LUCIE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
picture by ST. LUCIE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE picture by ST. LUCIE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
picture by ST. LUCIE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE picture by ST. LUCIE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
picture by ST. LUCIE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE picture by ST. LUCIE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the recent vandalism of a Port St. Lucie church.

Detectives received information from the public that Christopher Joseph Trout is the person seen on surveillance video smashing cameras at the New Jerusalem Church of God building.

Detectives located Trout's car along with the Ohio State T-shirt and the tire iron believed to have been used in the crime.

Police later located Trout, who attempted to alter his appearance by shaving his beard.

He was arrested and booked into the St. Lucie County Jail. He is charged with Felony Criminal Mischief to a Church/Synagogue/Mosque or Religious Article.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.