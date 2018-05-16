Raja attorneys: Shooting of Corey Jones legal

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for a Florida police officer charged with killing a stranded black motorist say manslaughter and other charges should be dismissed because it was "reasonable" for him to open fire.

Attorneys for fired Palm Beach Gardens officer Nouman Raja said in written arguments released Wednesday that Raja shot Corey Jones in October 2015 because he pointed a gun. They said anything Raja did before the shooting is "irrelevant."

Prosecutors said at a court hearing last week the plainclothes officer ignored orders to wear a vest marked "Police," needlessly drove his unmarked van the wrong way up a darkened off ramp and didn't identify himself, making Jones think he was a robber.

Prosecutors have not filed their arguments with Judge Samantha Schosberg Feuer, who will decide whether Raja will stand trial.

