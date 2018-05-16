Raja attorneys: Shooting of Corey Jones legal - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Raja attorneys: Shooting of Corey Jones legal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for a Florida police officer charged with killing a stranded black motorist say manslaughter and other charges should be dismissed because it was "reasonable" for him to open fire.

Attorneys for fired Palm Beach Gardens officer Nouman Raja said in written arguments released Wednesday that Raja shot Corey Jones in October 2015 because he pointed a gun. They said anything Raja did before the shooting is "irrelevant."

Prosecutors said at a court hearing last week the plainclothes officer ignored orders to wear a vest marked "Police," needlessly drove his unmarked van the wrong way up a darkened off ramp and didn't identify himself, making Jones think he was a robber.

Prosecutors have not filed their arguments with Judge Samantha Schosberg Feuer, who will decide whether Raja will stand trial.

