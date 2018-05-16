Cops fatally shoot man after road rage incident - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops fatally shoot man after road rage incident

LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — Police officers in Florida fatally shot a man who they said pulled a gun on them following a nearby road rage incident.

Seminole County Sheriff's spokeswoman Kim Cannaday tells news outlets the shooting happened Tuesday night in Lake Mary.

She says a woman called 911 to report a man in a SUV who was involved in a road rage incident.

Cannady says three Lake Mary police officers spotted the man in a shopping center parking lot. She says he ignored their orders, got into his vehicle and pulled out a gun.

She says it's not clear how many officers fired. The man was dead at the scene. The officers weren't hurt.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate.

The names of the man or officers haven't been released.

