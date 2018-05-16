Cobain's death scene photos won't be made public - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cobain's death scene photos won't be made public

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington State Court of Appeals has ruled that photographs from the scene of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain's death will not be released publicly.

KING5-TV reports the court ruled Tuesday that the photographs are exempt from Washington state's Public Records Act and releasing the photos would "violate the Cobain family's due process rights under the 14th Amendment."

Cobain's widow, Courtney Love, and his daughter who was a toddler at the time of his death, Frances Bean Cobain, filed testimonies to keep the photos from being made public.

The ruling comes after Seattle journalist Richard Lee appealed the case's dismissal. Lee has pursued the release of 55 photos in an attempt to prove Cobain did not die from suicide in 1994, but rather was killed.

