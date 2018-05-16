Man arrested in deadly Gifford drive-by shooting

Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
A man is under arrest following an April deadly drive-by shooting in Gifford.
19-year-old Christard Hicks was found shot in the 4400 block of 25th Avenue on April 20.
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Jamal Riggins of Vero Beach, was arrested in connection with the shooting.
Riggins is a former Sebastian River High School football standout, according to tcpalm.com.
He facing charges of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and shooting or throwing a deadly missile.
"Jamal Riggins was arrested as a result of witness statements corroborating physical evidence obtained by our detectives. It is a safer day in Indian River County now that Riggins is behind bars," said Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar in a statement.