Man arrested in deadly Gifford drive-by shooting

Man arrested in deadly Gifford drive-by shooting

A man is under arrest following an April deadly drive-by shooting in Gifford.

19-year-old Christard Hicks was found shot in the 4400 block of 25th Avenue on April 20.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Jamal Riggins of Vero Beach, was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Riggins is a former Sebastian River High School football standout, according to tcpalm.com.

He facing charges of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and shooting or throwing a deadly missile.  

"Jamal Riggins was arrested as a result of witness statements corroborating physical evidence obtained by our detectives. It is a safer day in Indian River County now that Riggins is behind bars," said Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar in a statement. 

Riggins is jailed without bond.

