Police seek home invasion robbery suspect

Police seek home invasion robbery suspect



PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Port St. Lucie police are looking to locate the suspect in a home invasion robbery on April 26, 2018.

Police ask that if you know the whereabouts of Jamesly Saint-Surin, or if you see him, do not approach him but call 911 or Port St. Lucie police at 772-871-5001 or Detective Chris Fulcher at 772-873-6518.

Police are investigating a home invasion robbery in the 1800 block of SW Milikin Avenue.

