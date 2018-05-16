Surgeon meets stabbing victim he saved

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A surgeon from St. Mary’s Medical Center says a West Palm Beach woman was only 30 minutes from death after she was stabbed in the heart.

Dr. Robert Borrego was one of the surgeons in the operating room while Suzanne, who asked us not to use her last name, was being treated.

He says the mortality rate for the type of wound Suzanne suffered is 85 percent.

Time was of the essence as well. Borrego said, “Let’s say the surgery was delayed a half an hour or so, she probably would’ve died.”

Suzanne says the EMTs called her injury a puncture wound.

Doctors rushed her into surgery after a chest scan was completed.

Wednesday, Suzanne was able to thank the doctor and others at St. Mary’s Medical Center for saving her life and helping her recover.

“They saved my life and I know this is their job and what they’re here to do. I can’t express, there’s no right word to say thank you. They were just wonderful.”

Suzanne says she is about 90 percent just six weeks from the April 8 attack near the Flagler Bridge.

She intends to get back on her bike once she’s cleared by her doctors.

West Palm Beach Police have charged a suspect in the case.

