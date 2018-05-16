Local celebrity gives motivational speech - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Local celebrity gives motivational speech

A local man who overcame adversity to become a best-selling author and motivational speaker returned home Wednesday. 

Richie Contartesi's mission is to help others succeed like he did. He usually charges thousands for a speech, but Wednesday he spoke for free to people at Virginia College in Fort Pierce. 

"If I can find a way to show them the light I wanted to do that," Contartesi said. 

The students showed up looking for the tools to change their lives. 

"It takes time, it takes the the mental capacity for you to want to," Ralph Morrison Jr. said. 

In a few months Morrison is poised to graduate. The 33-year-old says getting to this point wasn't easy.

"I've dealt with homelessness," he said. 

For him Contartesi's speech was reminder that sometimes it takes hitting rock bottom to turn your life around. 

"When dealing with difficult situations the best person to get you out of a situation is you," he said. 

"It just shows how powerful what it is that I'm saying and how real it can be for them," Contartesi said. 

Morrison says hearing Contartesi's story inspired him to keep moving forward. 

"If you look hard enough, if you are persistent, if you overcome fear there's definitely a way to get what you have," he said. 

Morrison says after graduation he wants to pursue pharmacy school. His hope is to one day open a pharmacy in Fort Pierce.
 
 

