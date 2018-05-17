Crews battle house fire in Palm Beach

Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT
Friday, May 18 2018 10:51 PM EDT2018-05-19 02:51:06 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
PALM BEACH, Fla. - Crews are battled a house fire in Palm Beach Wednesday evening.
According to officials, Palmo Way was closed for a period of time at North Lake Way and North Ocean Boulevard.
Police units assisted with traffic.
When a WFLX crew arrived around 9:30 p.m., there were no flames or visible damage.
PALMO WAY CLOSED AT N LAKE WAY AND N OCEAN BLVD: FIRE DEPARTMENT IS ON SCENE WORKING AN ACTIVE FIRE ON PALMO WAY. PALMO WAY IS CLOSED AT N LAKE WAY AND N OCEAN BLVD. POLICE UNITS ARE ASSISTING WITH TRAFFIC. https://t.co/4DyujMqRyw