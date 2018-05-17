Crews battle house fire in Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Crews battle house fire in Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. - Crews are battled a house fire in Palm Beach Wednesday evening. 

According to officials, Palmo Way was closed for a period of time at North Lake Way and North Ocean Boulevard. 

Police units assisted with traffic.

When a WFLX crew arrived around 9:30 p.m., there were no flames or visible damage.

