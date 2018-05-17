Live roaches, insects found at Delray restaurant

Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 9:25 AM EDT 2018-05-18 13:25:33 GMT Updated: Saturday, May 19 2018 1:03 AM EDT 2018-05-19 05:03:00 GMT
The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.
Posted: Friday, May 18 2018
A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.
Posted: Friday, May 18 2018

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.
Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.
Posted: Friday, May 18 2018
"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.
A Delray Beach restaurant was among the nearly 30 restaurants statewide that were forced to temporarily close their doors after a state health inspector visited.
Michel Caribbean Restaurant, located at 1561 S Congress Ave., was ordered to be closed last Thursday when a state health inspector found 26 violations.
Inspectors found live roaches and hundreds of droppings, insects and several foods not kept at the right temperature.
The restaurant was allowed to re-open a day later when inspectors found the most urgent violations had been taken care of.
