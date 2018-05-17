Live roaches, insects found at Delray restaurant - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Live roaches, insects found at Delray restaurant

A Delray Beach restaurant was among the nearly 30 restaurants statewide that were forced to temporarily close their doors after a state health inspector visited.

Michel Caribbean Restaurant, located at 1561 S Congress Ave., was ordered to be closed last Thursday when a state health inspector found 26 violations.

Inspectors found live roaches and hundreds of droppings, insects and several foods not kept at the right temperature.

The restaurant was allowed to re-open a day later when inspectors found the most urgent violations had been taken care of.

