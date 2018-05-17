Boynton Beach names 3 finalists for police chief - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton Beach names 3 finalists for police chief

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - The city of Boynton Beach on Wednesday announced three finalists to become their next police chief.

  • Joseph DeGiulio is the assistant police chief for the uniform services division in Boynton Beach and has 20 years of law enforcement experience.
  • Kenneth Ferguson was a police chief in Framingham, Mass., for five years and has 33 years of law enforcement experience.
  • Michael Gregory is the assistant police chief for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department's Support Services Bureau and has 30 years of law enforcement experience.

The public can meet the candidates June 11 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Fire Station No. 5 located at 2080 High Ridge Rd.

The city said they received 83 applications from people in 24 states and one U.S. territory to fill the position vacated by former police chief Chief Jeffrey Katz.  

Katz left the department in December to take a similar position in Chesterfield County, Va.

