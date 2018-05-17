Boynton Beach names 3 finalists for police chief

Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 9:25 AM EDT 2018-05-18 13:25:33 GMT Updated: Saturday, May 19 2018 1:03 AM EDT 2018-05-19 05:03:00 GMT
The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.
Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 1:39 PM EDT
A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.
Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.
Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.
Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 5:12 AM EDT
"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - The city of Boynton Beach on Wednesday announced three finalists to become their next police chief.
Joseph DeGiulio is the assistant police chief for the uniform services division in Boynton Beach and has 20 years of law enforcement experience. Kenneth Ferguson was a police chief in Framingham, Mass., for five years and has 33 years of law enforcement experience. Michael Gregory is the assistant police chief for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department's Support Services Bureau and has 30 years of law enforcement experience.
The public can meet the candidates June 11 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Fire Station No. 5 located at 2080 High Ridge Rd.
The city said they received 83 applications from people in 24 states and one U.S. territory to fill the position vacated by former police chief Chief Jeffrey Katz.
to take a similar position in Chesterfield County, Va. Katz left the department in December
