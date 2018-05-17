Army recruiter pleads not guilty to child porn

Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
A staff sergeant Army recruiter who worked at Palm Beach and Martin County High Schools pleaded not guilty to child pornography charges in federal court Thursday morning.
Danilo Fernandez II entered a plea of not guilty and demanded a jury trial to charges of attempted child pornography, receipt of child pornography and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity in a West Palm Beach courtroom.
The FBI arrested Fernandez on accusations by a female student who said Fernandez exchanged messages through phone messages and Snapchat, according to a criminal complaint. The victim also claimed Fernandez had sexual contact with her against her wishes when she was 17-years-old.
Fernandez worked out of William T. Dwyer High School and Martin County High School.