Army recruiter pleads not guilty to child porn

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

A staff sergeant Army recruiter who worked at Palm Beach and Martin County High Schools pleaded not guilty to child pornography charges in federal court Thursday morning.

Danilo Fernandez II entered a plea of not guilty and demanded a jury trial to charges of attempted child pornography, receipt of child pornography and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity in a West Palm Beach courtroom.

The FBI arrested Fernandez on accusations by a female student who said Fernandez exchanged messages through phone messages and Snapchat, according to a criminal complaint. The victim also claimed Fernandez had sexual contact with her against her wishes when she was 17-years-old.

Fernandez worked out of William T. Dwyer High School and Martin County High School.

A second student came forward to investigators after Fernandez was arrested that she was also a victim of him, according to a Martin County detective.