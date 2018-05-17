Army recruiter pleads not guilty to child porn - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Army recruiter pleads not guilty to child porn

A staff sergeant Army recruiter who worked at Palm Beach and Martin County High Schools pleaded not guilty to child pornography charges in federal court Thursday morning. 

Danilo Fernandez II entered a plea of not guilty and demanded a jury trial to charges of attempted child pornography, receipt of child pornography and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity in a West Palm Beach courtroom.

The FBI arrested Fernandez on accusations by a female student who said Fernandez exchanged messages through phone messages and Snapchat, according to a criminal complaint. The victim also claimed Fernandez had sexual contact with her against her wishes when she was 17-years-old.

Fernandez worked out of William T. Dwyer High School and Martin County High School. 

A second student came forward to investigators after Fernandez was arrested that she was also a victim of him, according to a Martin County detective.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.