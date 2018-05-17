Temporary bridge opens off Southern Blvd. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Temporary bridge opens off Southern Blvd.

Changes are being made right now to the Southern Boulevard Bridge, and it could affect your daily commute.

Crews are working to replace the existing bridge with a new main bridge. Plans show the new one will have one 12-foot-wide traffic lane in each direction and a 10-foot-wide bike lane on each side along with a six-foot-wide sidewalk on each side.

In the meantime, drivers will be diverted to a temporary bridge that is right next to the old one. 

Boaters will still be able to pass under the bridge while construction is happening, with openings scheduled on the quarter and three-quarter-hour.

Officials said you can expect minor delays in the area near the construction site.

The project is expected to be complete in early 2021.

If you are interested in the bridge plans from the Florida Department of Transportation, click here.

