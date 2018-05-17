Temporary bridge opens off Southern Blvd.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

Changes are being made right now to the Southern Boulevard Bridge, and it could affect your daily commute.

Crews are working to replace the existing bridge with a new main bridge. Plans show the new one will have one 12-foot-wide traffic lane in each direction and a 10-foot-wide bike lane on each side along with a six-foot-wide sidewalk on each side.

In the meantime, drivers will be diverted to a temporary bridge that is right next to the old one.

Boaters will still be able to pass under the bridge while construction is happening, with openings scheduled on the quarter and three-quarter-hour.

Officials said you can expect minor delays in the area near the construction site.

The project is expected to be complete in early 2021.

If you are interested in the bridge plans from the Florida Department of Transportation, click here.

