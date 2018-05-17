Suspect caught in Ga. after mom killed at club - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suspect caught in Ga. after mom killed at club

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A suspect was arrested Thursday morning in southern Georgia in connection with the fatal shooting of a Greenacres mother at a Puerto Rican nightclub last month. 

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Marcus Hull, 29, was taken into custody in Tifton, Ga.

Kassandra Morales, 24, was killed April 29 at La Isla Del Encanto nightclub located at 1969 South Military Trail.

Hull faces first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm. 

PBSO said their tactical team was able to track and locate Hull in southern Georgia.

Hull was taken into custody without incident Thursday. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Palm Beach County.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.