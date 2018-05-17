Suspect caught in Ga. after mom killed at club

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Royal wedding: Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down aisle

Royal wedding: Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down aisle

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

Plane crashes in Havana, Cuba; 100 on board

Plane crashes in Havana, Cuba; 100 on board

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

10 dead, 10 wounded in TX high school shooting; suspect charged with capital murder

10 dead, 10 wounded in TX high school shooting; suspect charged with capital murder

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A suspect was arrested Thursday morning in southern Georgia in connection with the fatal shooting of a Greenacres mother at a Puerto Rican nightclub last month.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Marcus Hull, 29, was taken into custody in Tifton, Ga.

Kassandra Morales, 24, was killed April 29 at La Isla Del Encanto nightclub located at 1969 South Military Trail.

Hull faces first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.

PBSO said their tactical team was able to track and locate Hull in southern Georgia.

Hull was taken into custody without incident Thursday. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Palm Beach County.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.