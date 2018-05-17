Emergency crews battle house fire in Belle Glade - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Emergency crews battle house fire in Belle Glade

Crews battled a house fire in Belle Glade Thursday morning, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

First responders said they saw flames from the front of the residence when they responded just after 9:15 in the 500 block of SW 9th Street.

An investigator is now trying to determine a cause.

Fire rescue said there were no reports of injuries.

